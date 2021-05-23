Xian Lim 'super happy' after long ride on big bike with Kim Chiu

MANILA – “Exploring the world with you is the best feeling I could ever ask for.”

These were the words Xian Lim told his girlfriend, actress Kim Chiu, after their first long ride on a motorcycle together.

On Instagram, Lim admitted he could not contain his happiness after fulfilling his months-long dream of having Chiu as his back ride passenger as they go to places they have yet to set foot on.

“Through hard work and patience, grabe I never thought this day would come...nakakatuwa lang because again, in the previous moto posts, throughout the time that I started riding, I got to meet wonderful people who share the same passion as I do,” he wrote in the caption.

Thanking Chiu for the trust, Lim added: “Nakaka-happy that this is our first time to explore on a big bike. It is such a different experience. I love you for trusting me. Thank you!”

To which, Chiu responded: “As long as you are happy!! Kahit mega init, laban lang!! Hahahha thanks xi!!”

Meanwhile, the actor also thanked his coach for the time and effort he put in so he may learn how to ride the big bike.

In the end, Lim wished to have more rides in the future.

“To more rides, to exploring the world. to trusting in Him that nothing that ever happens to us is a coincidence. It is through faith, knowing and believing that everything will fall in to place,” he said.

