What to expect from Bamboo's first digital concert

MANILA – Bamboo is all set for his first solo digital concert titled “Melody with Me” which will stream Sunday (May 23) at 8 p.m. via KTX.ph and TFC.

Days ahead of the show, the country’s rock icon talked to ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe to share what was going through his mind while preparing for the event.

“[I miss performing live so much], that’s not even a question. It’s life. That’s what I love to do. Sabi ko nga, that’s essential for me,” he gushed.

While this is how he feels, Bamboo acknowledges the fact that doing a show with a live audience is not possible just yet because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Initially, I get to play through online concerts when this whole thing started, and then a few performances here and there. But nothing beats having a live audience in front of you. The interaction with your audience and fans is something I miss,” he said.

Bamboo, however, is grateful to have this opportunity of doing a digital concert for his fans although he describes it as very challenging.

“If you’re gonna compare past performances online, we’ve been doing snippets lang like a song here and a song there. Ito, concert na. I am challenged by that and how do we make people feel that they are right in front of us. How can we do that? How can we pass on that energy?”

Saying it would take a lot of work and creative ideas from him and his team, Bamboo said: “We have to work on that. We just don’t want any online concert. We want this to kick butt.”

When asked what his supporters could expect from the digital concert, Bamboo said: “I guess it’s a little of everything, what we’ve done in the past to give people sort of a reminder na this is what I am missing. But of course, the choice of songs I guess sort of matches kung anong nararamdaman natin in this time, in this moment.”

Nonetheless, Bamboo promises that his performances will not be scripted.

“We are on the fly every single time and that’s how I like it. We’ll be in the moment. It’s gonna be real and it’s gonna be true as always. That’s what they should expect,” he said.