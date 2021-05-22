Vivoree busts out hip-hop moves as Usher on ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’

Former Pinoy Big Brother contestant Vivoree impressed the judges during the final weekend of "Your Face Sounds Familiar" on Saturday by singing, dancing and becoming R&B artist Usher.

The 20-year-old burst onto the stage to sing "Yeah," while imitating the singer's hip-hop moves.

Adding to the effect was the getup: white coat, a pair of large sneakers and a silver medallion.

"You were ready to stretch yourself and that you did. Ang husay mo. Ang lupit, the swagger is so good," "YFSF" judge Ogie Alcasid said.

Gary Valenciano, who knows R&B so well, took notice of the contestant's dance moves. He said he was surprised to see Vivoree dance hip-hop.

"It was so natural. Hindi ko alam na kayang kaya mong gumalaw na ganun. You are so talented," Valenciano said.

Sharon Cuneta, meanwhile, noted how Vivoree became more confident as each of the shows' episode went by.

"The confidence level n'ya from the first episode nag-increase," Cuneta siad.

Other performances Saturday night included iDolls' rendition of "Rock and Roll All Nite" by Kiss, Klarisse de Guzman's imitation of Toni Basil while singing "Hey Mickey," and CJ Navato mimicking Steven Tyler while belting "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."