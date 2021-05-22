‘Sana mabawasan ’yun’: Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz weigh in on cancel culture

Photos from Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz Instagram account

As they gear up for a digital anthology series that will tackle issues on the use of social media, actresses Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz acknowledged they have been victims of the cancel culture on social media at an early age.

In a virtual press conference of the series “Click, Like, Share”, Brillantes shared that long before the term “cancel culture” was coined, she already experienced it at the age of 12.

“Cancel culture” is a modern iteration of ostracism, where there is a public call to not support personalities who have committed mistakes or undesirable decisions or actions.

According to Brillantes, she had not even reached 13 when she felt the world turn its back on her because of being “cancelled”.

“Bago pa nagawa yung 'cancelled', naranasan ko na siya ilang beses at a very young age. Wala pa akong 13 ata, naranasan ko na parang kinalaban ako ng buong mundo. Feeling ko talaga wala akong kakampi,” she said without elaborating.

But thanks to her family and a personal drive to succeed, Brillantes picked herself up to continue pursuing her showbiz career, noting that she is the breadwinner of her family and she cannot disappoint them.

“Talagang hindi ko siya pakakawalan. Di ko pwedeng pabayaan pamilya ko kasi gusto ko maranasan nila ang buhay na gusto nila. Kasi di po ako pinanganak na mayaman, at gusto ko pong maranasan ko yun kasama ang pamilya,” Brillantes explained.

She later on realized that she cannot please everyone with her actions and eventually just focused on her goals.

Brillantes, one of the main stars on inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba”, also said it is only God who can judge people.



“Diyos lang dapat ang nakakapag-judge sa 'yo. At alam ko si Lord ay tatanggapin ako,” she said.

“Kaya kahit i-cancel ako ng buong mundo, nandyan Siya. Kasi alam kong tutulungan Niya ako sa lahat ng bagay.”

Meanwhile, Diaz urged the public, especially netizens, to extend love and respect celebrities, as she defended showbiz personalities from the current trend of cancel culture.

The young actress attributed the flurry of hate towards celebrities to their social media mileage.

She lamented how it is easy for the public to put down and taint the image of a celebrity just because they do not agree on certain things and issues.

“Parati nilang ginagawa 'yun sa'min kahit wala kaming alam. Kina-cancel nila kami na wala kaming ginagawang masama sa kanila,” Diaz said.

“For me po, sana mabawasan yung ganon o matigil kasi tao rin po kaming mga artista. meron kaming mga nararamdaman. Hindi porket laging naka-smile sa camera wala na kami pinagdadaanan o wala na kaming nararamdaman na sakit.”

The two actresses will topbill the series “Click, Like, Share” along with Seth Fedelin and Kyle Echarri.

Premiering on June 5, the digital series will underscore the role social media plays in people’s lives, especially teenagers, and how it can harm users, especially when bashing, cyber-bullying and online harassment are involved.

“Click, Like, Share” will, meanwhile, feature The Squad Plus members Danica Ontengco and Renshi de Guzman. Jimuel Pacquiao and Nio Tria will also be making their acting debut on the series.

Each episode will be released every Saturday at 6 p.m. on KTX.ph and iWantTFC, and will soon be available on TFC IPTV and Upstream.

The four young actors also top billed the inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" which can be accessed through eight platforms: Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

