Nicole Scherzinger 'so excited' to join other Filipinos as voice cast in 'Trese'

MANILA – Nicole Scherzinger from The Pussycat Dolls is delighted to be part of the anime adaptation of the Filipino graphic novel "Trese" which will stream on Netflix.

Across her social media pages, the Filipino-American singer wrote: “So excited to announce that I’ll be joining my girl (Shay Mitchell) and an incredible cast of other Filipinos as part of ‘Trese’- a @netflix original anime series coming June 11th.”

According to Scherzinger, she is so proud “to be a part of such a diverse project which brings visibility to beautiful stories, talent and voices from our Pinoy culture!”

Scherzinger, whose father is from the Philippines, has time and again expressed pride in being part Filipino.

Netflix released just last Friday the official trailer for “Trese.”

While Mitchell will voice lead character Alexandra Trese in the English version, her counterpart in the Filipino version of the anime is actress Liza Soberano.

Other voice actors in this project are Darren Criss, Jon Jon Briones, Manny Jacinto, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Dante Basco.

Directed by Jay Oliva ("Justice League Dark," "The Legend of Korra"), "Trese" will premiere on Netflix on June 11 and will have six episodes.

Filipino band UDD, formerly known as Up Dharma Down, composed the series' theme titled "Paagi," with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap.

