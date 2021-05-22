iDolls become rock icons Kiss in ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’

KaFamiliars! KaFace at KaSound ba ng iDolls ang Kiss? Comment and tweet now your reactions using the official hashtag - #YFSFShowstoppers



Singing trio iDolls tore the stage Saturday by becoming legendary rock group Kiss during the final weekend of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Matty Juniosa, Lucas Garcia, and Enzo Almario impersonated rock stars Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley, performing the band's showpiece "Rock and Roll All Nite".

Of course, the impersonation wouldn't be complete without the Kiss-styled face paint and their electric guitars.

"I wasn't disappointed. Ang hirap ng ginagawa ninyo, I'm so impressed," said Megastar Sharon Cuneta, one of the contest judges.

"This is the most enjoyable performance for me ninyo," Ogie Alcasid added.

Gary Valenciano, for his part, took notice of the vocal challenge taken by the trio while imitating the rock band.

"From the beginning of the season nakita ko kung paano kayo na-challenge sa paggaya ng iba't ibang artists . . . Pero this one I think vocally na-challenge kayo kasi garalgal ang boses hanggang sa dulo ng kanta . . . Pero at least naipakita sa madlang people na this is iDolls," Valenciano said.