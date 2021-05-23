Geneva Cruz as Liza Minelli wins Week 12 of 'Your Face Sounds Familiar'

MANILA - Singer-actress Geneva Cruz took home the weekly prize on "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Cruz' transformation as Liza Minelli on Sunday earned praises from the judges and her fellow contestants.

Cruz took home P50,000 and a trophy.

The contestants will be battling for the title of grand winner next week.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).