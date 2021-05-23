Catriona pens sweet message for Sam on his birthday

MANILA – Catriona Gray turned to social media to pen a sweet message for her boyfriend, Sam Milby.

“Happy Birthday my love @samuelmilby,” the former Miss Universe greeted Milby through an Instagram post.

“So sad I can't be with you today to celebrate (even though you hate birthdays) but I'm so thankful I get to do life with you,” she added.

Gray is currently in Austrlia spending time with her parents after being apart from them for over a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News last Monday, Gray said she will be back in the Philippines after a month-long vacation with her mom and dad.

To end the caption of her birthday post for Milby, Gray declared how much she loves her boyfriend.

It was only on Milby’s birthday a year ago when the two confirmed to the public that they are indeed in a relationship.

They were first linked romantically in December 2018.

RELATED VIDEO