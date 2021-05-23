Home  >  Entertainment

Catriona pens sweet message for Sam on his birthday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2021 11:24 AM

MANILA – Catriona Gray turned to social media to pen a sweet message for her boyfriend, Sam Milby.

“Happy Birthday my love @samuelmilby,” the former Miss Universe greeted Milby through an Instagram post.

“So sad I can't be with you today to celebrate (even though you hate birthdays) but I'm so thankful I get to do life with you,” she added.

Gray is currently in Austrlia spending time with her parents after being apart from them for over a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News last Monday, Gray said she will be back in the Philippines after a month-long vacation with her mom and dad.

To end the caption of her birthday post for Milby, Gray declared how much she loves her boyfriend.

It was only on Milby’s birthday a year ago when the two confirmed to the public that they are indeed in a relationship.

They were first linked romantically in December 2018.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  Catriona Gray   Sam Milby   birthday   celebrity couple   Sam Milby birthday   celebrity couple Philippines  