BTS to mark 8th anniversary with live streaming event 2021 Muster Sowoozoo

Mark your calendars! A day after BTS dropped their highly anticipated single "Butter," Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, gave their fans another event to look forward to.

On Saturday, HYBE announced it will stream a two-day special fan event to celebrate the septet's 8th anniversary.

The online gathering titled "BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo" will be held on June 13, while its world tour edition, which includes some of their foreign-language hits, will be on June 14.

"We are working hard to prepare a great performance, ARMY. So, please look forward to it," Jin said in the video the supergroup uploaded on their YouTube Channel, BANGTAN TV.

"I am looking forward to spending time with ARMY," Jungkook added.

According to the record label, they will provide the ticket purchasing guidelines and other details in the following days.

The BTS Muster series is a fan meet-up and concert event the Bangtan boys organize nearly every year. Unlike their tours that focus on tracks from the albums they are promoting, BTS performs a range of songs selected from their entire discography.

Although the digital landscape may not offer the same experience as a physical gathering with a roaring crowd would, it will be more accessible to ARMYs from across the globe as the previous Musters had only been conducted in South Korea and Japan.

"For BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, we will have a chance to meet ARMY through online streaming," Jimin enthused.

"That's right, then we can meet ARMY from all around the world," V chimed in.

"Sowoozoo," which translates to "Mikrokosmos," is a fan-favorite record from their mini-album "Map of the Soul: Persona."

The track was also reported to be the final song BTS performed in their last worldwide concert tour before the coronavirus pandemic upended the entertainment industry.

In the previous year, the megastars held a similar digital event called "Bang Bang Con: The Live" to celebrate their 7th anniversary. The broadcast, which currently owns the Guinness World Records title for most viewers for a music concert live stream, was attended by around 756,000 fans from over 100 countries.