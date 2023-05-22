Why Chito Miranda asked Belle Mariano for a photo

MANILA -- Chito Miranda made DonBelle fans happy as he posted a photo of him with Belle Mariano, the love team partner of Donny Pangilinan.

On Instagram, the Parokya ni Edgar frontman shared the reason why he asked for a photo with the Kapamilya actress.

He initially said it was for his wife, Neri Naig, but went on to admit that he is also fond of the DonBelle series "He's Into Her."

"Nakita ko at nagpa-picture ako kay Belle Mariano. Sabi ko para sa wife ko, pero sa totoo tuwang-tuwa talaga ako sa kanila ni Donny sa 'He's Into Her,'" said Miranda, who is Pangilinan's second cousin.

In the comments section of Miranda's post, DonBelle fans expressed their happiness and thanked the singer-songwriter for sharing his photo with Mariano.

They also expressed their gratitude to Miranda for supporting the emerging Kapamilya superstars.

Related video: