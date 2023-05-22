Side A to stage repeat of 'Then & Now' concert in June

MANILA - OPM band Side A is set to restage their “Then & Now: Side A” concert following the sold-out success of their “Redux 360 Experience” last September 2022.

Now titled “Then & Now: Side A (The Repeat),” the concert will shine the spotlight on both original and newer members of the band.

The concert is set to be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on June 1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the show are now available for purchase at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets.

They are priced at P5,500 for Platinum; P4,500 for SVIP; P3,500 for VIP; P2,500 for Gold; P1,500 for Silver; and P800 for Bronze.

Side A rose to fame in the 90s with iconic tracks such as “Forevermore,” “Hold On,” and “By Your Side.”