Maris Racal, Barbie Forteza say 'game' to fan asking them to pair up

Maris Racal and Barbie Forteza. Instagram: @mariesteller, @barbaraforteza

MANILA — Maris Racal and Barbie Forteza delighted their fans on Monday with an exchange on social media expressing their willingness to co-star in a possible project.

Racal and Forteza, homegrown artists of ABS-CBN and GMA-7 respectively, were responding to a tweet from a TV and film fan page imagining the actresses as a "pair" onscreen.

"Sobrang game if ever," Racal tweeted, in response to fan account.

Forteza, meanwhile, replied to Racal, simply saying, "Game!"

While crossover projects of Kapamilya and Kapuso artists were once rare, the landmark collaboration of ABS-CBN and GMA-7, particularly for the series "Unbreak My Heart," bodes well for more diverse casting on the small and big screens.

The upcoming primetime title, which is also co-produced by Viu, features Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia of ABS-CBN and Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia of GMA-7 as lead stars.

Racal, who rose to fame via "Pinoy Big Brother," has since become a multi-hyphenate, juggling TV and movie projects with her expanding her music career.

Forteza, meanwhile, is coming from the success of the GMA-7 historical drama "Maria Clara at Ibarra" — the latest of her string of TV lead roles that has earned her wide acclaim.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: