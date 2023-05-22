Kuh Ledesma with daughter Isabella "Izzy" Gonzalez. Handout



MANILA -- To celebrate the unconditional love of mothers, OPM icon Kuh Ledesma will hold a concert with her daughter, Isabella "Izzy" Gonzalez.

The post-Mother's Day concert, titled "Songs for a Mother’s Heart," will be held at Hacienda Isabella in Indang, Cavite this Saturday, May 27.



The OPM Pop Diva and Gonzalez are expected to perform songs that will encourage audiences to reminisce about their moms.

In a statement, Ledesma shared why she decided to stage the concert after Mother’s Day.

"I know that people usually celebrate Mother’s Day by going out with their own families. We at Hacienda Isabella chose a later date for 'Songs for a Mother’s Heart' so that the daughters and sons can celebrate with their mothers and invite the friends of their moms, or even their in-laws, to the concert,” Ledesma said.

“It won’t be your usual concert on May 27 because it’s a weekend getaway. Hacienda Isabella is offering them a complete package of dinner at 6 p.m. and then the concert at 8 p.m. After the show, we offer overnight accommodation. There are 85 rooms available with free use of the amenities, and breakfast the following day with Izzy and me. This will be our fourth show and it’s been a lot of fun getting closer to my faithful fans and friends,” she added.

Ledesma is known for recording the classic song "Ugoy ng Duyan," a song about mothers.

“I recorded a kundiman song 'Ugoy ng Duyan’ written by National Artist for Music Lucio San Pedro. Every time I sing it, I remember my mother when I was very young. I was very close to her. She would always ask me to sing while she was sewing. A song like ‘Ugoy ng Duyan’ can really bring back memories of childhood and the closeness of a mother to a child," she said.

"Also, my song ‘Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan’ is a fitting tribute to mothers. As the line goes: ‘Paano kita mapasasalamatan? Sapat na bang mahalin lang kita magpakailan pa man?’ The song is about gratitude, appreciation, and love for a person who gives unconditional love,” she added.

Joining Ledesma and Gonzalez in celebrating moms are fellow artists Mitch Valdes and Carla Martinez as guest performers.

Tickets to the concert/getaway honoring moms range from P2,000 to P4,500.

For more information about the post-Mother’s Day concert, call (0960) 885-0288 or (0920) 286-8895.

Related video: