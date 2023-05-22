K-Pop group The Boyz perform at the K-Verse: The Ultimate Pop Universe in Quezon City on April 11, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Mark your calendars, Filipino The Bs, because K-pop group The Boyz is returning to the Philippines for a solo concert.

The 11-member group announced Monday the dates and locations for its "Zeneration" world tour, which includes a stop in Manila on July 15.

Further details, such as the exact venue and ticket prices, were not immediately available.

The tour — which kicked off with a three-day concert in Seoul over the weekend — also includes stops in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, based on the schedule posted on the group's official Twitter page.

The upcoming concert marks The Boyz's second visit to the Philippines this year, following the group's appearance at the K-Verse concert last April.

Composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric, The Boyz debuted in December 2017 under IST Entertainment (then known as Cre.ker Entertainment).

Earlier this year, the group dropped its eighth extended play "Be Awake," fronted by the single "Roar."

