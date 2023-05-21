'It's Showtime' cast claims slim win in All-Star game

A clutch free throw lifted the cast of "It's Showtime" to victory in the All-Star basketball game against Star Magic artists held Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — A clutch free throw from Kid Yambao lifted the cast of "It's Showtime" to an 80-77 victory in an All-Star basketball game against Star Magic artists, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Star Magic was a point ahead after a shot from the free throw line by Lance Carr in the first 10 minutes of the game, 17-16. Another freebie by Daniel Padilla made their lead to two points on the second quarter.

The artists' team was able to widen the lead 64-58 in the third canto but "It's Showtime" player JC de Vera's shot made the game tight to a 2-point difference on the last quarter of the battle.

Yambao showed nerves of steel in sinking the free throw that gave them the lead, before de Vera's additional two points ended the competition, 80-77.

Ion Perez led the "It's Showtime" team with 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He earned MVP honors as well as a Mythical 5 citation.

Johannes Rissler added 14 points and a game-high 21 rebounds, while de Vera finished with 11 points. Yambao went 3-of-6 from the stripe to finish with seven points.

Meanwhile, Padilla was the top scorer of Star Magic team with 24 points built on 7-of-14 shooting from long distance. Gerald Anderson contributed an 11-point, 17-rebound double-double for their team.

Star Magic's Lance Carr, Gerald Anderson, and Daniel Padilla along with "It's Showtime" player Johannes Rissler were also part of the Mythical 5.

RELATED VIDEO: