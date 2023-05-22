IN PHOTOS: Kapamilya stars enjoy Star Magic All-Star Games 2023

Photo by Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Kapamilya stars had fun playing sports during the Star Magic All-Star Games 2023 held Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A clutch free throw from Kid Yambao lifted the cast of "It's Showtime" to an 80-77 victory in an All-Star basketball game against Star Magic artists.

The Star Magic Mixed Rookies rode a big third quarter en route to a 69-58 win over the Star Hunt Mixed Rookies in the 2023 All-Star Game.

The Star Magic Lady Spikers dominated the All-Star volleyball game, sweeping the Star Magic Lady Setters in two sets.

Neil Coleta and Chico Alicaya dominated in the Competitive level of badminton with Poppert Bernadas and PJ Endrinal as 1st runner-up along with Gello Marquez and Marlo Mortel as 2nd runner-up.

Here are some scenes from the Star Magic All-Star Games 2023.