Gab Valenciano recovering after road crash in US

Gabriel Valenciano wears a neck brace after a road accident in the US. Facebook: Gabriel Valenciano

MANILA — Performer Gabriel Valenciano is now recovering after figuring in a road crash in the US, he said on Monday (Philippine time) through a Facebook post detailing "the first accident in my entire life."

Valenciano, who currently resides in Los Angeles, shared photos of him wearing a neck brace and being given treatment inside an ambulance, as well as his injuries and the scene of the incident.

The son of music icon Gary Valenciano recalled that he was on his way to church on his motorbike, when he got "side swiped on the freeway by an SUV at around 75mph which launched me a good 70ft."

"I was in full gear but because of the force of the impact and momentum, it burned through my jacket and pants," he wrote, explaining the injuries on his legs and arms, as seen in the photos.

Valenciano, 34, said that this was the first time he was involved in an accident in his nearly two decades of using a motorcycle for transportation.

"And still, new experiences to learn from," he added.

The music producer went on to thank other drivers who came to his aid, as well as the responders, including police, EMTs, and firefighters, whom he described as "professional, efficient and kind."

"Lastly, I want to say thank you to my Tito Ranier who picked me up in the hospital and took care of me for the first few days. It's been very tough moving around especially at night considering I have gashes on my lower and upper back, so sleeping has been tough too but all is well. Slowly but surely," he said.

Valenciano was referring to the uncle who had convinced him to give his testimony in church, his destination when the accident occurred.

"Today is Sunday and by God's grace, I was able to speak and share my story. With my family by my side. In all things God works for the good of those who love Him. May God bless you all today and keep safe out there. All is well in His name," Valenciano said.

Valenciano moved to the US in April for "a new season, a new chapter, a new step," saying at the time that he is living there for good as "a huge leap of faith forward."

