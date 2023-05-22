MANILA – Full House Theater Company ended the fifth week run of “Ang Huling El Bimbo” on a very high note after two of their audience members got engaged.

The theatrical production shared on Facebook a clip of what transpired during the proposal, saying the cast of the play “still can’t get over it.”

“’Ligaya at asahang iibigin ka. Sa tanghali sa gabi at umaga.’ Ended our 5th week with a bang plus a proposal from an audience member who watched today’s show,” the post read.

“We still can’t get over it. Talagang dinala kami lahat sa Alapaap,” it added before congratulating newly engaged couple Joi Tuazon and Axel Zapanta. “Thank you for sharing this moment with us.”

Directed by Dexter Santos and written by Dingdong Novenario, the 2023 restaging of "Ang Huling El Bimbo,” which began in April 2023, will run until July 2023 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay.

Prior to this, “Ang Huling El Bimbo” has played 115 successful shows onstage. During the pandemic in 2020, the musical was streamed to viewers worldwide and raised P12 million in donations for the ABS-CBN Foundation.

The musical is based on the hits of the iconic OPM band Eraserheads.