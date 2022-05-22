MANILA – Julia Montes joined the list of celebrities mourning the loss of veteran actress Susan Roces.

On Instagram, Montes gave her followers a peak of the letters Roces gave to her when she was still alive. She said she would never forget the lessons on life that the veteran actress shared with her.

“Mga magandang alala ninyo ni Sir FPJ na binabahagi ninyo bilang aral… mga kwento na ndi ko akalain bibiyayaan po ko ng pagkakataon na mapakinggan,” Montes wrote in the caption.

Montes said she will never forget her memories with Roces, including the one when she gave her a a CD with the song “Greatest Love of All.”

“Isa sa di ko rin po makakalimutan pag sinasabi nyong pag may bunga na ang puno ng rambutan ninyo naaalala nyo ko … at yung pagkakataong binigyan nyo po ko ng CD na may kantang ‘Greatest Love of All’ sabi ninyo sakin wag na wag kong kakalimutan ang kantang yan… ngaun lalong hinding hindi ko po yun makakalimutan,” she said.

Montes vowed she will treasure all the life lessons Roces taught her.

“Wag po kayong magalala lahat po ng mga turo ninyo ay di mawawala sa aking puso at patuloy na gagawin…. salamat po sa masasayang alala at magagandang aral.”

To end her tribute, Montes declared her love for Roces.

“Mahal na mahal ka po namin … hanggang sa muli po!”

The showbiz legend passed away on Friday at the age of 80.

Her career spanned some 70 years, and enjoyed renewed popularity for her role as an endearing grandmother on "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."