MANILA – Catriona Gray felt giddy to share photos of her and her boyfriend, actor Sam Milby, after holding a show in Calgary, Canada.

On Instagram, Gray said it felt nice to finally share the stage with Milby since they got together.

“Kilig to be sharing the stage for the first time with panda @samuelmilby for our #OneMagicalNightTour. Calgary your energy was something else,” she said.

After staging a show in Calgary, the couple will be heading to Edmonton for the third leg of their Canadian tour.

Joining Gray and Milby in their concert tour are Rayver Cruz and Marcelito Pomoy.

The "One Magical Night 2022 Canada Tour" have three legs: first in Vancouver last May 20, in Calgary on May 21, and in Edmonton on May 22.

It is Gray and Milby's first stage collaboration since confirming their romance.

Aside from being a beauty queen, Gray is a music graduate who has released a number of singles since her Miss Universe win, including her advocacy song “We’re In This Together.”

Milby, dubbed local showbiz’s “Rockoustic Heartthrob,” has four albums to his name, with hits like “Hindi Kita Iiwan” and “Only You.”

