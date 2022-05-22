MANILA - Nico Bolzico teased his wife Solenn Heussaff for "forgetting" to greet him on their sixth anniversary, as he shared his sweet message for her on Instagram.

“When she is out of your league, make sure you make her laugh as much as possible; that way she will keep her eyes close[d] most of the time! So far it is working for me,” he wrote on Instagram as he shared a black and white picture of them from their wedding day.

Recalling the life changing decision he made that day, Bolzico added: “I officially chose you that day, and I keep choosing you everyday!”

He then greeted Heussaff a happy anniversary before pointing out how she forgot about it again.

“Happy 6 year wedding anniversary bebu! Te Amo! You forgot, and that is ok,” he said.

Confessing that she indeed forgot, Heussaff commented in Bolzico’s post and said: “Lol I always forget! It’s cause I can’t see the date!”

This isn’t the first time Heussaff forgot about their wedding anniversary. It also happened when they marked their second and third year as a married couple. Nonetheless, she always made up for those times in her own way.

Huessaff and Bolzico tied the knot in France in May 2016 after more than four years of being together. The wedding was held at the Eglise Notre Dame in Combourg.

They now share a two-year-old daughter, Thylane.