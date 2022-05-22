Ben&Ben to hold send off concert ahead of US tour in September

MANILA – Folk rock band Ben&Ben is set to stage a new concert towards the end of the year.

The still untitled show, which is the first Filipino concert to be promoted by Ovation Productions, will be held live from the CCP Open Grounds on September 3.

“Ovation Productions proudly presents Ben&Ben. The band is 2020 and 2021's most streamed Filipino artist on Spotify with over 1.2 billion streams," the live entertainment producer announced on Facebook.

"Finally promoting a Filipino artist is a much awaited first for Ovation Productions, promoter of some of the world’s biggest names in live entertainment,” it added.

Ovation Productions also said this will be Ben&Ben’s send-off concert prior to their eight-city US tour.

More details will be announced at a later time.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."

In recent months, the band had their hands full performing at various campaign rallies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

