Vice Ganda channels Claudine Barretto on ‘It’s Showtime’

Comedian and “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda gladly accepted his co-hosts’ challenge to pose like actress Claudine Barretto in the latter’s movie back in 2002.

Singer and co-host Karylle quipped that Vice’s face was shaped like a grain of rice, to which Vhong Navarro likened his look to Barretto in her film “Kailangan Kita,” with actor Aga Muhlach.

According to Navarro, Vice’s aura on Saturday resembled Barretto’s character in the film showing her in a rice field.

“Para kang sa pelikula ni Aga Muhlach at Claudine Barretto, ’yung nakaputi lang si Claudine sa palayan,” Navarro said.

Coincidentally, the comedian was also wearing a spaghetti-strap white dress, which was Lena’s (Barretto’s character) usual outfit in the movie.

Vice Ganda then partially removed his Louis Vuitton camouflage jacket to pose like Barretto.

He was noticeably covering his underarm, saying it wasn’t shaved.

“ ’Yung mga madlang pipol izu-zoom n’yo ’yan tas screenshot n’yo na may balahibo. ’Yun po ang dahilan kung bakit ako naka-jacket kasi nagbibinata ’yung kilikili ko,” Vice quipped.

“Mahirap ang buhay e sayang pang shave. Kaya di na ko nag-shave,” he added, causing his co-hosts to laugh.

