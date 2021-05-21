RYF: Catriona Gray to release own version of ‘Raise Your Flag’

MANILA — Two years after Catriona Gray’s patriotic words inspired the song “Raise Your Flag,” the beauty queen is finally set to release her own version of the inspiring tune.

On her social media channels, Gray announced that her rendition, dubbed #RYF, will be available across streaming platforms May 28.

“I’m so proud to finally be releasing #RYF - a song and personal anthem of mine,” she wrote.

“The message of this song has always meant more than raising our country's flag on a universal stage – it’s about feeling that your dreams are VALID, that your voice MATTERS and that life is best lived when it's lived for OTHERS.”

Composed by Trisha Denise and ABS-CBN Music’s creative director Jonathan Manalo, the lyrics of “Raise Your Flag” were inspired by Gray’s answer to one of the questions asked during her Miss Universe pageant.

It was recorded by KZ Tandingan and Kritiko, who wrote the rap verses, and was performed by the pair at Gray’s homecoming special in March 2019.

Gray’s #RYF marks the beauty queen’s third music release since she kicked off her music career, following her advocacy anthem “We’re In This Together” and her duet with Jay-R, “Angel of Mine.”

