Tanghalang Pilipino launches web series about financial literacy

'Dami Mong Alam!' is the newest web series by Visa and Tanghalang Pilipino, which aims to teach financial literacy among Filipinos. Handout

MANILA — Tanghalang Pilipino has once again partnered with digital payments group Visa for a new web series titled "Dami Mong Alam!".

"Dami Mong Alam!" follows the story of the Dimasinop siblings as they navigate challenges in managing their finances and learn important lessons in financial management.

Comprised of five episodes, the web series aims to promote the importance of financial literacy among Filipinos. It was written by Eljay Castro Deldoc and directed by Antonette Go.

"It is our honor to partner with Visa again to promote financial literacy through 'Dami Mong Alam!' Our collaboration harnesses the power of arts and theater to impart valuable financial lessons and enable Filipinos to make informed decisions regarding their finances," Tanghalang Pilipino Company Manager Carmela Millado-Manuel said.

Visa's country manager for the Philippines, Jeff Navarro, meanwhile said it is their mission to help Filipinos achieve financial independence starts with building a solid foundation.

“We aim to educate and empower them to be smart about their money and in handling financial matters through our initiatives in partnership with like-minded organizations,” Navarro said.

“Throughout the entire creative process, Visa and Tanghalang Pilipino worked hand in hand to develop yet another educational and highly engaging series that imparts practical and invaluable lessons on proper financial management to fellow Filipinos,” he added.

"Dami Mong Alam!" will be available for free via Tanghalang Pilipino’s social media platforms, and on DZRH TV every Sunday at 3:30 p.m. from May 21 until June 18.

This is not the first time that Tanghalang Pilipino has collaborated with Visa.

In 2017, they introduced the interactive play “Lukot-Lukot, Bilog-Bilog,” which is about a teenager who encountered challenges and gained valuable insights on proper financial management.

Amid the pandemic, the two collaborated anew, this time with the web series called "Lukot-Lukot, Bilog-Bilog Pa More.”