Star Magic Mixed Rookies rule All-Star basketball game

ABS-CBN.

MANILA — The Star Magic Mixed Rookies rode a big third quarter en route to a 69-58 win over the Star Hunt Mixed Rookies in the 2023 All-Star Game, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Star Magic Mixed Rookies team limited their opponents to just seven points in the first quarter and took a 34-27 lead at the break.

They pulled away completely after out-scoring Star Hunt Mixed, 21-17, in the third period that allowed them to build a double-digit lead, 54-44.

Star Hunt Mixed Rookies members Tristan Ramirez and Elyson De Dios made it to the Mythical 5 along with Star Magic Mixed Rookies River Joseph, Tan Roncal, Ashton Salvador

Salvador also won the Most Valuable Player title while Luke Alford was hailed as Rookie of the Year.

