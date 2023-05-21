Star Magic Lady Spikers dominate All-Star volleyball game

The Star Magic Lady Spikers dominated the All-Star volleyball after winning the game in two sets against Star Magic Lady Setters held Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — The Star Magic Lady Spikers dominated the All-Star volleyball game, sweeping the Star Magic Lady Setters in two sets, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was a close call in the first set with a 25-23 score in favor of the Star Magic Lady Spikers.

While the Star Magic Lady Setters attempted to stretch the match to a third set, but the Lady Spikers held on for a 29-27 win.

Star Magic Lady Setters were joined by Aby Maraño and Grethcel Soltones while Star Magic Lady Spikers were accompanied by Rachel Daquis and Angelica Cayuna.

Analain Salvador led the Star Magic Lady Spikers with 11 points and snatching a slot in the Mythical 6 and the Most Valuable Player award.

Also part of the Mythical 6 are Erin Navarro and Gillian Vicencio of Star Magic Lady Spikers along with Mikha Lim, Jannah Zaplan, and Isabel Laohoo of Star Magic Lady Setters.

Salvador also got the Best Hitter award while Lim and Vicencio got the Best Setter and Best Receiver medals, respectively.

RELATED VIDEO: