Sharon Cuneta surprises Zsa Zsa Padilla on 'ASAP' birthday celebration

MANILA — Megastar Sharon Cuneta surprised her longtime friend Zsa Zsa Padilla during the latter's birthday celebration at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

While singing "Sana'y Maghintay Ang Walang Hanggan," Cuneta showed up and had a duet with Padilla.

Cuneta shared how she intended to surprise her longtime friend on the show.

"Sabi ko kasi puro na lang ako VTR greeting kapag birthday ni Zsa Zsa. Sabi ko baka magtampo 'yung oldest friend ko kasi we became friends I was 18, she was 19, it was during your (Gary Valenciano) first solo concert," Cuneta said.

"I cannot compare the almost 40 years of friendship I've had with you, you are my love," she added.

Asked for her with to Padilla, the megastar said: "Only happiness, peace always, good health, and the great career she's always had and will continue to have, real friends like you guys and of course love from people like us who are really friends to her."

"Thank you for the fond memories and I wish we will continue to make more beautiful memories," Padilla replied.

"We need to get together more often," Cuneta added.

