NCT DoJaeJung 'excited' for Manila fan concert

MANILA -- K-pop trio NCT DoJaeJung is looking forward to performing for its fans in the Philippines next month.

The NCT sub-unit composed of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo is set to hold a fan concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on June 24.

"We're so excited to show everyone amazing performances and of course, have some fun too," Jaehyun said in a subtitled video released Sunday by local promoter Ovation Productions.

"We will definitely prepare to show you more at the event," Jungwoo added, addressing Filipino fans.

A day before, Ovation posted the ticket prices for the event, which are as follows:

SVIP - P11,750

VIP - P10,750

Patron - P9,750

Lower Box A - P8,750

Lower Box B - P7,750

Upper Box - P4,750

Gen Ad - P2,750

Organizers earlier said tickets for the fan concert would go on sale starting June 3.

NCT DoJaeJung debuted last April with the extended play "Perfume."

The trio is the latest team from NCT, a 22-man act under K-pop label SM Entertainment whose members are divided into various sub-units.

