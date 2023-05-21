LOOK: Enchong Dee meets Cate Blanchett in Cannes

Enchong Dee turned into a fan boy when he personally met Cate Blanchett while in Cannes, France.

Based on one of his latest social media updates, Dee attended the screening of “The New Boy,” which stars the award-winning Hollywood star.

“Direk @aalixjr thanks for bringing me to watch New Boy tapos nasa likod lang natin si Cate,” he captioned his post which included his picture with Blanchett.

Dee also expressed how elated he feels to be attending the Cannes Film Festival where his movie “Topakk” had a gala premiere at the Marche Du Film.

“Pangarap ko lang to dati na maka-attend ng @festivaldecannes but more so doing a world premiere for Topakk in Marche Du Film. Grabe ka Lord,” he said.

Dee likewise shared his realization that the world of an actor is certainly not confined to his or her own country.

“Ang mundo ng isang aktor ay hindi nananatili sa loob ng bansa. Malaki ang mundo. Malayo ang lalakbayin. Masarap matuto. Nakaka-excite gumawa ng pelikula na maipapalabas mo sa mga banyaga. Thank you Lord pina-experience mo to sakin,” he said.

