LIST: Star Magic All Star Games 2023 Badminton winners

ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Fans got to see the competitive side of Kapamilya artists after the badminton matches of Star Magic All Star Games 2023, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

JM Yosures and Karen Bordador won in the Beginners category with Darren Espanto and AC Bonifacio as 1st runner-up along with Aiyana Perlas and Kerwin King as 2nd runner-up.

Ashley Colet and Maxine Trinidad won in the Intermediate level followed by Luke Alford and Gabb Birkin as 1st runner-up along with Seham Daghlas and Zach Guerrero as 2nd runner-up.

Neil Coleta and Chico Alicaya dominated in the Competitive level with Poppert Bernadas and PJ Endrinal as 1st runner-up along with Gello Marquez and Marlo Mortel as 2nd runner-up.

Yosures, Colet, and Coleta were hailed as the most valuable players among their respective categories.

RELATED VIDEO: