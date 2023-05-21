Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Kapamilya and Kapuso stars came together Sunday for a special screening of the pilot week of “Unbreak My Heart,” the landmark series co-produced by GMA-7, ABS-CBN, and Viu.

Lead stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia of ABS-CBN, and Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia of GMA-7 were all smiles as they walked the red carpet at Trinoma in Quezon City.

Respective executives of the networks also graced the event, including ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak and broadcast head Cory Vidanes, and GMA senior vice president for programming Annette Gozon-Valdes.

ABS-CBN and GMA-7 artists also showed their support by attending the glitzy affair. Among them were Coco Martin, Julia Montes, and Cherry Pie Picache.