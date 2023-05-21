Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: Kapamilya, Kapuso stars at 'Unbreak My Heart' screening

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 21 2023 01:49 PM

MANILA — Kapamilya and Kapuso stars came together Sunday for a special screening of the pilot week of “Unbreak My Heart,” the landmark series co-produced by GMA-7, ABS-CBN, and Viu.

Lead stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia of ABS-CBN, and Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia of GMA-7 were all smiles as they walked the red carpet at Trinoma in Quezon City.

Respective executives of the networks also graced the event, including ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak and broadcast head Cory Vidanes, and GMA senior vice president for programming Annette Gozon-Valdes.

ABS-CBN and GMA-7 artists also showed their support by attending the glitzy affair. Among them were Coco Martin, Julia Montes, and Cherry Pie Picache.

Jodi Sta. Maria attend the red-carpet screening of ‘Unbreak My Heart’ at Trinoma in Quezon City on Sunday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Joshua Garcia attend the red-carpet screening of ‘Unbreak My Heart’ at Trinoma in Quezon City on Sunday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Richard Yap attend the red-carpet screening of ‘Unbreak My Heart’ at Trinoma in Quezon City on Sunday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Gabbi Garcia attend the red-carpet screening of ‘Unbreak My Heart’ at Trinoma in Quezon City on Sunday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak attend the red-carpet screening of ‘Unbreak My Heart’ at Trinoma in Quezon City on Sunday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes attend the red-carpet screening of ‘Unbreak My Heart’ at Trinoma in Quezon City on Sunday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

GMA senior vice president for programming Annette Gozon-Valdes attend the red-carpet screening of ‘Unbreak My Heart’ at Trinoma in Quezon City on Sunday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Cherry Pie Picache attend the red-carpet screening of ‘Unbreak My Heart’ at Trinoma in Quezon City on Sunday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Julia Montes and Coco Martin attend the red-carpet screening of ‘Unbreak My Heart’ at Trinoma in Quezon City on Sunday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

