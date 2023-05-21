A backstage photo of EXO-SC during the K-pop sub-unit's fan concert at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, May 20, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@weareoneEXO

K-pop star Chanyeol moved the hearts of his Filipino supporters as he performed Yeng Constantino's "Hawak Kamay" during EXO-SC's fan concert in the country late Saturday.

Filipino EXO-Ls let out loud screams and sang along as the 30-year-old idol sang a snippet of Constantino's hit, an uplifting song about holding one's hand during difficult times, while playing a guitar.

The Araneta Coliseum, the venue for EXO-SC's fan concert, posted a clip of the cover on its social media accounts, with the caption: "A very touching moment with PH-EXOLs."

"Who would have thought that PH-EXOLs will hear ‘Hawak Kamay’ again in 2023?" the Araneta Coliseum said on Twitter.

The EXO members previously sang "Hawak Kamay" during the group's visit to Manila in 2013.

EXO-SC, which also includes Sehun, also performed its singles during the fan concert, including "What A Life" and "1 Billion Views," based on posts by the Big Dome.

On EXO's official social media pages, the duo posted a backstage photo from the fan concert, writing "Mahal kita (I love you)" on the caption.

Since its 2019 debut, EXO-SC — a sub-unit of the nine-member boy group EXO — has released an extended play and a full-length album.

EXO members Xiumin and Chen also went to the Philippines in December for an advocacy concert, while bandmate Baekhyun is set to perform at another local concert alongside other K-pop soloists in June.

