MANILA — The wake for the late actress Susan Roces is set to open Sunday until May 24, Sen. Grace Poe said Saturday.

In a tweet, Poe said that the public viewing will be open until Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City.

"Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Ms. Susan Roces," she said.

Visitors are advised to follow health protocols and a Zoom link for the daily masses for those who want to join virtually will be provided soon.

"We will strictly follow safety protocols. Kindly wear a mask during the service and observe social distancing. Interment will be announced once the schedule has been finalized," she said.

"Should you wish to pay your respects virtually, a Zoom link for the daily masses will be provided soon."

Roces had been widowed after the 2004 passing of her husband and fellow screen veteran Fernando Poe, Jr. (FPJ). The incumbent senator is their lone daughter.

Dubbed the “Queen of Philippines Movies,” Roces rose to fame in the ‘50s and went on to become the foremost leading lady of local cinema.

As a screen veteran, she remained visible on screen, most recently as the well-loved Lola Flora in the long-running primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Roces had been appearing in the ABS-CBN program until early 2022. The actress’ part in the TV adaptation of FPJ’s 1996 film had been one of Roces’ many ways of paying tribute to her husband.