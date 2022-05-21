‘Exemplary icon’: ABS-CBN pays tribute to Susan Roces

ABS-CBN on Saturday honored local showbiz legend Susan Roces, whom it called ‘a source of inspiration and strength as she served’ Filipinos. Courtesy of Sen. Grace Poe

ABS-CBN Corp. on Saturday paid tribute to local showbiz legend Susan Roces, whom it described as an "exemplary icon".

Roces, 80, died Friday night.

Her career spanned some 70 years, but she enjoyed renewed popularity for her role as an endearing grandmother on "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

"For many years, she has instilled the values of love, faith, and hope with her loving portrayal of Lola Flora in 'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano'," the company said in a statement.

"Tita Susan was an exemplary icon, who was a source of inspiration and strength as she served the Filipino people.

"We will continue to honor her legacy as the Queen of Philippine Movies and as one of the beloved pillars of the entertainment industry."

In a statement, Sen. Lito Lapid, who had appeared as the character “Pinuno” on “Ang Probinsyano”, said he owed a debt of gratitude to Roces.

“Malapit sa puso ko si Inday Susan hindi lamang dahil maybahay siya ng isang malapit na kaibigan na si Fernando Poe Jr. at ina ng aking kasamahan sa Senado na si Senador Grace Poe, kung hindi dahil mahalagang haligi siya kasama ni Coco Martin sa programang tumanggap sa akin na makapgtanghal at maging makabuluhan sa telebisyon bilang Pinuno sa Ang Probinsyano,” Lapid said.