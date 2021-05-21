WATCH: BTS goes beyond K-pop with latest genre-defying single 'Butter'

Global phenomenon BTS is back with a new dance-pop summer anthem.

On Friday, South Korean superstars Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, dropped their latest genre-defying English single “Butter."

The song’s uplifting beat, distinctive baseline, and crisp synth, creates an addictive sound will have fans immediately dancing on their feet.

“Butter” also shows off bright and energetic vocals that can easily pick up one’s mood and witty and smooth lyrics will have ARMYs singing along after one listen.

The premiere of the accompanying music video directed by Yong Seok Choi had a concurrent audience of about 3.8million at its peak and amassed over 5.6 million views in its very first run.

The clip kicks off with BTS dancing in black and white frames before transitioning to stunning and colorful visuals, including stylish wardrobe changes.

Whether the Bangtan boys were dressed in '80s-inspired outfits, glam rock ensembles, bespoke suits, or colorful sportswear, the unique charm of each member popped out in the electrifying performance.

BTS also added an intimate flare to the dynamic record by lyrically flaunting their powerful fanbase. In the song, RM raps “GotARMY right behind us when we say so,” while the other members Jin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, and Jimin playfully formed the word in the music video.

The pop icons openly attribute their success to the unwavering support of their fans.

Prior to the debut, ARMYs already rallied to break the slew of global records “Dynamite" set. Several groups released primers to guide fellow stans how they can help reach the streaming and viewing goals.

Within an hour of its release BTS and its fanbase have already made several breakthroughs.

Forty minutes before its release, "Butter" had already tallied one million likes on YouTube, making it the fastest music video in history to reach the mark.

The music video was also the fastest upload on the platform to reach 20 million views, after achieving the feat in just 54 minutes.

"Butter," the supergroup's second English song following their mega-hit "Dynamite," has once again stirred the debate whether the artists still fall under K-pop.

On several occasions, however, the members reiterated that their genre is merely BTS. According to the music icons, they do not limit themselves to labels and will produce whatever type of music they want.

BTS will debut the "Butter” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, where they will be competing in four categories: top social artist, top duo/group, top song sales artist, and top-selling song for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash hit "Dynamite."