Short film 'Last Twilight In Phuket' released ahead of premiere of Thai series 'I Promised You The Moon'

Oh-aew (PP Krit, left) and Teh (Billkin Putthipong, right) having an intimate moment in public at the Nai Han beach in Thailand. Screenshot

Ahead of the May 27 premiere of “I Promised You The Moon,” the much-awaited sequel of the hit coming-of-age series “I Told Sunset About You,” Nadao Bangkok on Thursday released the short film “Last Twilight In Phuket.”

Dubbed as a side story to '“I Told Sunset About You,” the short film now out on YouTube treats viewers to the last moments of Teh (Billkin Putthipong) and Oh-aew (PP Krit) in their hometown as a couple.

The sequel “I Promised You The Moon” focuses on the couple's struggles in college.

The short film, from the same director of “I Told Sunset About You” Boss Naruebet, shows Teh and Oh-aew before they go to college. They visit their go-to places in Phuket like Soi Rommani and Phuket Old Town.

Oh-aew became worried about their future in college after reading a message, “Happy days will fade away.” Screenshot

The couple is also seen praying at the Saeng Tham Shrine. Oh-aew is worried about their future after reading a message saying “Happy days will fade away.” This marked a shift in point of view to his perspective -- and possibly the sequel.

Teh (Billkin Putthipong) and Oh-aew (PP Krit)’s go to beach shot is now closed. Screenshot

The short film also shows how they are now more comfortable with their queer relationship.

Teh (Billkin Putthipong) and Oh-aew (PP Krit) watched the sunset in Phuket, Thailand one last time before the latter embarked on his journey in college. Screenshot

They end the day watching the sunset in Phuket together for one last time and viewers finally see the couple exchanging I love yous for the first time and shifting the scene to the moon.

In “I Promised You The Moon,” conflicts about falling out of love and career will be touched on as the two lovers embark on their journey in college.

The new series will premiere on May 27 on Line TV.