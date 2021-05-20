Ruffa Gutierrez's eldest daughter Lorin not keen on joining beauty pageants

MANILA -- Lorin Gutierrez, the eldest daughter of actress-TV host and former Miss World runner-up Ruffa Gutierrez, knows what she wants and how she intends to achieve it.

A model and social media influencer, with nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram, Gutierrez has been doing lifestyle vlogs for her YouTube channel.

“When I feel like I’m responsible and I can manage my time, I can pursue multiple passions and multiple options for what my future should be,” Gutierrez told ABS-CBN News.

Many are naturally anticipating that Gutierrez will follow in the same path as her mom, who joined Miss World in 1993 and won the Second Princess title. Yet, Gutierrez laments she’s only 5-foot-4, while her mom is a towering 5-foot-10.

“I don’t know what happened to me,” she smilingly rued. “As of now, I don’t really have plans of joining a beauty contest and I haven’t thought much about it. But honestly in the future, my mind can change in a year. My mind can change in three years, we’ll never really know."

However, she insisted she would rather do the Miss Universe route, than Miss World -- if ever. “I guess I’ll just have to see it where my mind takes me and where my future takes me in terms of beauty pageants. Or what I decide to pursue in the future.”

One thing she is now bent on pursuing is showbiz, following in the footsteps not only of her mom, but her grandparents, Eddie Gutierrez and Annabelle Rama, as well as her uncles, Richard and Raymond Gutierrez.

“I think I’ve kind of decided after reflecting with myself that I also want to pursue my passion which is acting, while doing my studies at the same time,” Gutierrez maintained. “As long as I’m disciplined, as long as I make the time, as long as I work hard, I can balance everything.

“Even in high school, when I was focused in my studies, I already took part in plays, had drama classes, because I always had the passion for acting. It was genuinely something I enjoyed and I did in my free time.”

If there’s another skill that Gutierrez likes to focus on aside from acting, after recently signing up a management contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA), is modelling, doing photo shoots and presenting herself as a model for brands.

“I also want to focus on that because that’s something I haven’t explored much in the past or I haven’t had a lot of experience. But definitely with the right management like Viva, I know they can train me and give me opportunities and see where that can take me,” she said.

A number of people were surprised when Gutierrez announced her showbiz venture, even as she earlier bared her plans to go to the US and pursue her studies. Yet, she insisted, she still plans to finish her studies.

Gutierrez easily impressed the writers and vloggers in her digital press conference with her intelligent answers, prompting her mom, who was seated beside her, yet out of camera focus, to proudly remark, “Nagmana sa nanay.”

Gutierrez admires the longevity of her mom in the business. “She has been in showbiz since she was 13 years old. Her experience has been very extensive. She’s had first-hand experience being on the set and playing so many different roles," she said.

“Hopefully, one day, after projects and after my own experiences, I’ll be able to reach her level. I think my mom is definitely more fierce than me. She’s extroverted. We have a lot of similar interests, like food, fashion, beauty, lifestyle.”

Even if she is often seen in sexy poses in her Instagram posts, Gutierrez instantly gives a negative answer to any sexy offer for her future projects. Ruffa insisted her daughter takes on only wholesome roles at the moment.

“With my Instagram photos and what I post on social media, it’s up to me,” Gutierrez reasoned out. “It’s my own decision. I’m in control of the narrative and the picture put out and what it looks like.

“When it comes to acting, I just don’t think I will feel be comfortable with sexy roles yet, because it’s much bigger than just an Instagram photo. That’s definitely a commitment you have to make to know that you’re comfortable enough to do that.

“I’m sure there are many people out there who feel super comfortable with themselves to be able to do those kinds of roles. To anyone who is, I applaud you. I personally am not just don’t feel comfortable to make those types of sexy roles.”

Gutierrez is turning 18 on August 3, but she is not thinking of any lavish party for her birthday. “Honestly, now, we don’t have any plans,” she said. “I had a pretty big 16th birthday, so I already experienced the grand party setting. The pandemic made me realize what’s really important to me and what I value in my life.

“It seems unfair to have such a lavish celebration at this time in our world when so many people are suffering. I don’t want to be insensitive. I would rather spend my 18th birthday just with the closest people to me, while I also give back to those who need. That’s what I’d rather do.”

Gutierrez expressed her desire to be given hosting opportunities now that she joined show business. “I grew up watching my mom host ‘The Buzz,’ ‘Ruffa and Ai.’ I was on the set in ABS-CBN for a lot of times.

Admittedly, Gutierrez learned how to speak Tagalog by watching teleseryes ever since she was young – “Darna,” “Got To Believe,” “Betty La Fea – and being on the set with her family,

“There is a lot of pressure,” Gutierrez admitted. “Of course, especially not only from my family, but from the fans. I want to meet or actually exceed the expectations that everyone has of me.

“Rather than using the pressure as negative, I make them as motivation for me to work harder and show everyone that I can make my own name for myself and create my own path in this industry.”

Gutierrez’s “crush” is erstwhile One Direction member-turned-solo artist Harry Styles. As for working with young actors and forming a love team, she simply trusts Viva to make the best decision for her.

“That’s a decision better made by my management,” Gutierrez said. “It will be fun to do something with my friends in the industry. I definitely would like to work with people I look up to and I grew up with like Tita Anne Curtis. I grew up with her and I really idolize her, so I will love to work with her one day. Kathryn Bernardo, I love all of her movies.

“I think eventually in the future, maybe it will be super fun to do a project and work with some of my family members. I would love to see how that will go.”

Gutierrez also looks up to lawyer and human rights activist Amal Clooney, her role model. “What she advocates for and how she’s such a strong and independent woman who makes a name for herself, despite how famous her husband, shows that women in this day and age are able to be such a strong and powerful figure. Most of my role models are strong, fierce, independent women who are very career-oriented and very driven.”

Initially, Gutierrez merely did TV guestings with her mom when she was still a kid. Realizing she’s part of a prominent showbiz family came not too long after. “When I was really young, I love to read,” she recalled. “That was my favorite pastime.

“I was looking around the house and there were always a lot of magazines with my family members on the front [cover] or there were articles about them. When I go to my friend’s house, wala namang gano’n. Their family members were not on magazine covers. Then I would read the articles and they’re all about them. Then I realized there’s something different here.”

Gutierrez, however, feels fortunate that she was raised in an environment where her friends and people around her never really treated her differently because of her last name. “My mom never spoiled me too much,” she said. “I’d like to think I have a pretty good head on my shoulders.

“I try to be the most normal person I can be despite how strange my family’s profession can seem to some other people. I am really grateful for the fact that my family tried to give me a normal childhood, even if I’m not really that exposed to the media and showbiz side of things. I got the opportunity to be raised as a normal child with a pretty normal childhood.



“My mom always tried to instill in me when I was younger that education is the most important. Of course, in my life path, I’m going to finish my studies. As I’m starting college, my mom is also starting college at the same time.”

Gutierrez’s mom consistently instilled in her the value and importance of education. In fact, Ruffa recently enrolled at the Philippine Women’s University to finish her college degree.

“Who would have thought that we would be going to college at the same time?,” Gutierrez offered. “I help her with my projects and when my school starts, she’ll help me with mine. I think it’s really fun and I’m super, super proud of her.

“I know how passionate she is about it and I’ve seen first-hand how hard she studies. She tries her best. I think it’s always good that no matter how old you are or how far you’ve gone in life, to discover new passions and new things.”

Balancing her career with her studies is a commitment Gutierrez will make not only to her family, but more so to herself. “I will do that with lots of lights, lots of late nights, lots of coffee, probably. Lots of hard work, time management, dedication.

“These are all the things I have been practicing since at a very young age. I’m the type of person that I love the challenge. I want to inspire people that you can follow your passions and you can follow your dreams while also pursuing your education. I want to set that example.

“You don’t have to choose one over the other because you’re interested in the arts, you cannot finish your studies? You can do both at the same time. So I definitely want to show this journey to anyone maybe looking up to me to really show them a figure of someone who can balance both to show to young people that it’s possible, as long as you work hard and try your best.”

Even in her social media accounts, Gutierrez comes across as a confident, young woman in dealing with occasional bashers. “I was raised not only by my mom, but my lola, who are both always super confident about their bodies and super confident to show that should love yourself.

“If you love yourself, then no one’s opinion matters. At the end of the day, as long as your family and friends support you, the opinion of strangers on the Internet don’t matter.”

"I really want to show in my social media pages, that you can be confident while sticking true to your values. Just because you pose in a bikini picture, I’m not a God-fearing, classy individual. You can do both. I think that it’s time we can show young women that they can be confident with their bodies.

“It’s your body, your own ownership. You should do what you want with it. At the end of the day, I think self-love and self-confidence are the most important. As long as love yourself, the opinions of those who don’t matter are not important. I always rose above it.”



Gutierrez acknowledged the support of her family in her future endeavors. “Honestly I would not be where I am today without my family. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without their love and support. It’s definitely different, growing up in the public eye and having a mom who’s in the showbiz industry.

“At times it was definitely hard, but I look back on it with so much gratefulness and gratitude for everything my family has done for me. All the kind words they have to say. All their unconditional love and support.

“Just because I’m doing my career now, I still don’t want to stray away or disconnect myself from my family just because I’m growing up. They will always be my rock and my safe place, that’s why I’m super grateful for all of them, especially my mom.”

