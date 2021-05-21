Morissette releases new version of OPM hit 'Shine'

MANILA -- Singer Morissette Amon has released her official recording of the '90s OPM hit "Shine" on Friday, May 21, in celebration of the song's 25th anniversary.

The more than four-minute lyric video of the song, directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas, has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Morissette's version is a re-introduction of the song's original lyrics composed by multi-awarded songwriter Trina Belamide. Star Music's Jonathan Manalo was credited as the producer and Troy Laureta as the musical arranger of the new version.

"Shine" was originally performed by Ima Castro and popularized by Regine Velasquez.

"Iba 'yung arrangement ng dala ng kanta. 'Yung perfect na perfect siya for the anniversary, as in," Morissette said in a digital media conference on Thursday.

Belamide also expressed her happiness with the new recording of her song.

"Ang galing ni Jonathan mag-alaga ng kanta. I was so happy. Sabi ko kay Jonathan, talagang tuwang-tuwa ako when we were done with the final mix and mastering. Pinakinggan ko, there's not one part of this na hindi ako masaya. Kasi most of the time, as a producer myself, kapag mayroon ng final ano, kung hindi ako nakatutok 100%, there would be parts here and there na parang sige okay na 'yan, palulusutin mo na. Pero ito, happy ako sa whole thing," Belamide said.

"Noong nag-uusap nga kami ni Trina when we were deciding kung sino ang best artist to interpret the 25th anniversary version... walang options. Kumbaga it should be Morissette," Manalo added.



In the conference, Belamide also shared the reason why she wanted to have a new recording of "Shine," more than two decades since it was first released.

"Sabi ko, gusto ko ng bagong version. Because my frustration had been -- of course, I love Regine's version and that is what made the song a hit, but that one was recorded for a commercial,so there were couple of words that were changed. And then, through the years sigruo alam mo 'yun yung nagiging mali-mali 'yung lyircs sa karaoke, mali-mali 'yung kinakanta ng mga tao. Sabi ko, 'Jonathan I want us to make a new version that will make an impact. 'Yung sana naman ay tama 'yung lyrics. Tama 'yung kakantahin ng mga tao.' It's a songwriter's thing, parang pet peeve namin 'yung mga ganyan. ... Jonathan had a point, sabi niya if you want to make an impact ano na lakihan mo na. Siyempre isang tao lang ang naisip namin Morissette na 'yan," the composer said.

What's new?

According to Manalo and Belamide, they purposely want Morissette's version to be different.



"Mayroon pa ring naihirit si Morissette na iba pero pasok pa rin sa melody ng 'Shine.' She didn't stray too far from the music but it was different and refreshing," Belamide said.

Manalo also noted that the new version has a gospel vibe.

"Dliberate na magkaroon ng bagong flavor 'yung 'Shine' na mas mapunta siy doon sa gospel na direction and mas maging on the soulful side, more than the expected predictable na birit treatment," Manalo explained.

"Sinabi ni Morissette sa akin na, 'Kuya, ayaw kong mapunta roon sa predictable na ibibirit ko lang nang ibibirit. Gusto ko mapunta sa soulful side, mas nandoon sa 'yung gospel," Manalo added.

For Morissette, she said that the changes in the new recording of "Shine" fits her singing style.

"Super perfect lang din na when I heard the arrangement na very grandiose siya na very orchestra, sabi ko ay swak siya roon sa parang gusto kong puntahan din na singing style. Kasi 'yun nga I've been singing to a lot of gospel, a lot of R&B and soul. Tapos I also shared kay Kuya Jonathan na with this arragement, 'di lang siya mag-a-appeal sa masa dito sa Philippines kung hindi sa nakkikig din all over the world. Kasi siyempre sobrang limitless na ang dala ng internet sa music ngayon. ...I think with this new version of 'Shine' ay parang more than giving it a new life, it's also fresh listening na this is where OPM is also going," Morissette said.

“Shine” was originally a Metropop entry first recorded by Castro and performed live by Sweet Plantado during the 1996 Metropop Song Festival held at the Araneta Coliseum where it won second place. In 2004, Velasquez recorded the song for a commercial.

"Shine's" music video will be released on May 30 on Morissette's YouTube channel. It will also be launched on television via "ASAP Natin 'To" on the same day.

