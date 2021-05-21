Martin Nievera, Lani Misalucha go back to basics in 'New Day' concert

MANILA -- OPM legends Martin Nievera and Lani Misalucha are going back to basics when it comes to performing onstage in their upcoming digital concert titled "New Day."

The virtual concert experience happening at The Theatre at Solaire will be streaming worldwide on KTX.ph, IWantTFC, TFC IPTV on June 5 8 p.m. PST/US and on June 6 8 p.m. Manila time with tickets priced at P2,500 for VIP and P1,200 for regular.



"Ayaw kong gawin ‘yung ginagawa ko during the pandemic,” Nievera said, referring to his virtual shows on social media.

“I think I can speak for Lani also. We want to go back to what we used to do before. It just so happens nandoon 'yung buong mundo by way of TFC, by way of this new age o live streaming. As much as possible for this show with Lani at The Theatre at Solaire, I think Lani and I want to go back to the basics," Nievera said on Friday in a digital conference for the upcoming concert.

"We want to assume that this will be the start of a new day and new shows, new audiences and even new performers. You are going to see performers now who are afraid to talk before, dahil sa pandemic, dahil sa two years tayong hindi nag-perform eh ganado lahat. It's going to be very, very inspiring to see Lani and I back on the stage where we used to perform in, with an audience of red chairs because wala pang tao, hindi pa allowed. We are going back to basics. We have a live band,” he added.

Misalucha, who revealed last year that she acquired deafness due to bacterial meningitis and is now using hearing aids, said the show must go on despite all the struggles and challenges.

"I'm not going to lie. I am not good. I am not feeling well emotionally and physically but you know just like what everybody's saying we have to go on. Our lives have to go on and that's what I am trying to do now," Misalucha said.

"May mga events na nangyari sa buhay ko recently, a medical situation and yes it has affected me emotionally, immensely and I even came to a point telling myself that I don't want to be part of the entertainment business anymore. I even told myself that I think I don't know how to sing anymore to that extent ang way of thinking ko noon. Sabi ko nga I don't want to sing anymore if it's just going to be this way," she added.

But in the end, Misalucha said nothing can stop her from doing what she loves to do.

"I am parang somehow semi-disabled but it's not going to stop me from doing the things that I love to do which is singing. There may be struggles here and there but just like I said, I want my life to go on. I want to be normal again, I want to feel the usual vibrant and energetic Lani," Misalucha said.

Joining Misalucha and Nievera as guest artists are OPM hitmakers Rey Valera, Nonoy Zuniga and Marco Sison. The concert will be helmed by Paolo Valenciano with Louie Ocampo as musical director.