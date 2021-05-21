‘Friends: The Reunion’ to premiere in PH same time as US

‘Friends: The Reunion’ will stream in the Philippines the same time as US. HBO Go

The highly anticipated reunion of the stars of the iconic sitcom “Friends” will premiere in the Philippines the same time as the United States, HBO has announced.

“Friends: The Reunion” will simultaneously debut internationally. In the Philippines, it will be available on May 27 at 3:01 p.m. on HBO Go.

A same-day broadcast will then follow at 9 p.m. on HBO.

The unscripted episode will see the reunion of the “Friends” cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer after 17 years.

The celebration was filmed at the original “Friends” soundstage, Stage 24, with the stars reliving fan-favorite moments throughout the show’s 10-year run.

An HBO Max original, “Friends: The Reunion” will also feature a variety of big-name guests, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga, Kit Harrington, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai, among others.