Barbie Imperial marks Diego Loyzaga’s birthday with sweet video compilation

Photo from Diego Loyzaga's Instagram account

Actress Barbie Imperial made sure her birthday greeting for boyfriend Diego Loyzaga would be extra special as she compiled their sweet moments together in a short video clip.

Imperial took to Instagram to mark the birthday of Loyzaga as she published her collection of videos with the actor which include some snippets from their vacation trips.

In the caption, the “Bagong Umaga” star thanked Loyzaga for everything he has done to her.

“To my best friend, my happiness, my love & my everything, happy happy birthday. I am so thankful for you, everything you do to make me happy. I love you so much,” she said.

Based on Loyzaga's reply, they were not together to celebrate the special occasion.

“Thank you baby girl!! Wish I was with you right now! See you as soon as possible. I love you so much. Many more birthdays with you,” he replied.

After months of rumors romantically linking them, Loyzaga confirmed dating Imperial on New Year’s Day.

Loyzaga revealed the relationship through an Instagram post, showing him in an embrace with Imperial at the beach.

The couple first sparked rumors of a romance in November, when Loyzaga left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram. They were then spotted on a date at a museum in Antipolo in December.

