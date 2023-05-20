Photos from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – The final battle began Saturday as three remaining young hopefuls of “The Voice Kids” kicked off the last stretch of the competition with a duet with their respective coaches.

Starting off the grand finals square off was Rai Fernandez, who impressed with his rendition of “You Are To Me” with Martin Nievera.

“Again, your strength is heartfelt. And your coach led the way,” Bamboo said.

Meanwhile, Xai Martinez and her coach KZ Tandingan touched the audience’s soul with the “Kabilang Buhay” duet.

“That was a beautiful performance. Pag nagpe-perform ka, di ka shy,” Nievera commented.

Last to perform in the first round was Shane Bernabe, who flaunted her musical range when she sang “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” with Bamboo.

“Totoo nga parang namiss natin yung soft sweet voice ni Shane. You showed that you have range sa different performances na dapat mong ibigay,” Tandingan said.

On Sunday, one of the three contestants will be named as the new “The Voice Kids” grand winner.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).