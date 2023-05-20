‘Voice Kids Finale’: Xai Martinez belts out ‘Amakabogera’

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Xai Martinez made sure to give a fight on “The Voice Kids” final showdown as she showcased her vocal prowess in the second round of the competition Saturday.

Martinez wowed the audience with her performance of Maymay Entrata’s “Amakabogera”.

She is mentored by KZ Tandingan, who performed with her at the start of the final showdown with a duet of “Kabilang Buhay.”

On Sunday, one among Martinez, Rai Fernandez, and Shane Bernabe will be named as the new “The Voice Kids” grand winner.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).