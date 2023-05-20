Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Shane Bernabe put her best foot forward in the final showdown of "The Voice Kids" on Saturday.

Bernabe impressed the audience with her performance of Gloc-9's "Sirena" including the rapping part -- much to the delight of her coach Bamboo.

Bernabe and Bamboo started the two-day finale with a duet of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow."

On Sunday, one among Bernabe, Rai Fernandez, and Xai Martinez will be named as the new “The Voice Kids” grand winner.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).