MANILA -- Rai Fernandez put his coach up on his feet as he showed a different taste of his music in the second round of "The Voice Kids" Final Showdown Saturday.

Fernandez made everyone groove with his rendition of "Dance Monkey" by Tones and I for his upbeat performance.

He is mentored by Martin Nievera, who performed with him at the start of the final showdown with a duet of “You Are To Me.”

On Sunday, one among Fernandez, Xai Martinez, and Shane Bernabe will be named as the new “The Voice Kids” grand winner.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).