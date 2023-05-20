Watch more News on iWantTFC

Laya DeLeon Hayes is the star of "The Angry Black Girl and her Monster."



She plays the lead character, a young scientist who desperately wants to cure death. It debuted and won awards at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival and will have its U.S. release in June.

She also stars in the CBS hit series "The Equalizer." At 18, the Black Filipina-American actress is already an award-winning performer.

In March, she won Best Supporting Performer at the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards for her voice performance in "God of War Ragnarök."

It was a sweet victory that came after some challenges. When she was cast in 2021, some fans of the hit video game complained about her casting because of her ethnicity. But the makers of the game stood by her.

DeLeon Hayes shared how her experiences strengthened her resolve to be a force of change and representation.

"Growing up and starting out in this industry as a person of color, it is extremely difficult to get a series regular role," she said. "It took me about six years to really get my footing. And to be a lead in a movie is a [another] challenge."

She added that pushing for representation on screen is vital not only for people of color, but also for the industry.

"To defy those odds and to put yourself in the position to take that risk and be that representation is so important," DeLeon Hayes said.

"The Equalizer" will have its third season finale on May 21.

The actress shared how she is grateful for the show's fanbase and how it has been a dream to learn from Queen Latifah and Lorraine Toussaint.

DeLeon Hayes also enjoys working with her fellow Filipino-American and co-star Liza Lapira.

"[She] has literally become like an older sister for me," she said. "Especially since we're both of Asian descent so she's just like a wonderful person, one, and it's a shared experience."

"The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster" is out in theaters on June 9.