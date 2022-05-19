BINI’s Jhoanna, Aiah, and Colet react to the surprise from their fans in the first episode of ‘The BINI Road Trip Adventures.’ YouTube: BINI Official

MANILA — In a touching moment, members of BINI were surprised by fans joining their performance at the Rizal Park, as seen in the first episode of the girl group’s tourism-themed road trip series.

In the maiden episode of “The BINI Road Trip Adventures,” a YouTube exclusive in partnership with the Department of Tourism, the eight-member girl group visited the “heart of Manila,” sharing trivia about the national hero after whom the park was named.

Jhoanna, Gwen, Stacey, Maloi, Colet, Aiah, Mikha, and Sheena specifically toured the iconic monument of Jose Rizal, which later became the backdrop of their performance of their viral hit “Na Na Na.”

As they performed, tourists gathered around BINI to watch the surprise number. Little did the girls know that among the onlookers were “Bloom,” or their loyal fans.

Towards the end of their performance, the BINI members appeared momentarily confused as several people suddenly jumped in and joined their choreography. Visibly elated, they soon recognized the additional dancers as Bloom, including social media personality @yanihatesu.

BINI and their fans went on with the number, finishing “Na Na Na” before finally greeting each other with hugs. Colet, in particular, turned emotional with the surprise.

“The BINI Road Trip Adventures” will feature more performances from BINI — including covers and unplugged versions of their songs — in succeeding episodes, which will similarly show them visiting tourist destinations and trying out different activities.