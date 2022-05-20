MANILA -- Actress Nathalie Hart has started her basic citizen military training to become a Philippine Army reservist.



She started her training at the headquarters of NCRRCDG in Fort Bonifacio last May 15, according to a Facebook post of Philippine Army’s Reservist and Retiree Affairs Administrators.

Nathalie Hart. Screen grab: Facebook/Laang Kawal Pilipinas

"Female celebrity Ms. Nathalie Hart will have to undergo said training for her to become an Army Reservist. BCMT is a 45-day training that is conducted for those interested civilians who want to join the Reserve Force. It aims to provide the trainees with the basic military knowledge and skills necessary to prepare them in times of mobilization," the post read.

In 2018, the sexy actress gave birth to her first child. A year later, she returned showbiz via iWant movie "Barbara Reimagined."

Aside from Hart, actresses Geneva Cruz and Arci Muñoz have also undergone reservist training.

