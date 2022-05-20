Bela Padilla had a Hollywood actress as her “photobomber” during the London premiere of the Tom Cruise starrer “Top Gun: Maverick.”

On Instagram, Padilla shared a photo of her attending the star-studded event, with no less than “Top Gun” actress Jennifer Connelly captured behind her.

“It’s not everyday you’re photobombed but the beautiful @jennifer.connelly on the red carpet so I’m gonna leave this here,” Padilla wrote.

“We had a moment shortly after and I got lost in her blue eyes as she said hi to me,” she added.

While she did not have a close encounter with Cruise, she did see him on the live-feed screen at the same venue along with British royals William and Kate.

Padilla, who is half-British, has been based in London since mid-2021. While she lives in the UK, the actress remains active in Philippine showbiz, shuttling back and forth between the two countries.